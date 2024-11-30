 Skip navigation
Lake-effect snow warning for Buffalo is extended to 7:00 p.m. ET Monday

  
Published November 30, 2024 12:30 PM

We might be getting another snow game on Sunday night. If we get a game on Sunday night.

The National Weather Service has extended the lake-effect snow warning in Buffalo by 24 hours, from 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday to 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Bills are due to host the 49ers at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday.

Additional accumulations of two to four feet are expected through Monday.

“Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially dangerous,” says the alert from the NWS. “Travel will be very difficult to impossible within the heaviest portion of the lake effect snowband.”

The NFL has not yet postponed or relocated the game. At this point, it’s probably too late to move it to, say, Detroit. It’s not too late to delay kickoff until Monday, or even Tuesday.

In late December 2010, a blizzard resulted in a Sunday night game between the Vikings and Eagles being rescheduled for Tuesday night.

Next Sunday, the Bills visit the Rams and the 49ers host the Bears. Moving the game to Tuesday would impact their preparation time for Week 14.