Lamar Jackson 15-yard touchdown run gives Ravens 17-10 lead

The Ravens have gotten off to a strong start in the third quarter.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson capped the opening possession of the second half with a 15-yard touchdown run, giving Baltimore a 17-10 lead over Houston.

Devin Duvernay — who was just activated off of injured reserve — returned the kickoff to begin the quarter with a 37-yard return back to the Baltimore 45-yard line, setting his team up with good field position.

Jackson then hit tight end Isaiah Likely with a 19-yard pass to move the club to Houston’s 27-yard line. After the quarterback converted second-and-7 with a 9-yard pass to Rashod Bateman, Jackson ran up the middle for a red-zone score.

Jackson now leads with 68 yards on eight carries. He’s completed 10-of-15 passes for 89 yards with a TD.