Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
Are Panthers 'better football team' than Bucs?
Analyzing Eberflus' recent comments about Parsons

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
Are Panthers 'better football team' than Bucs?
Analyzing Eberflus' recent comments about Parsons

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Lamar Jackson 38-yard TD pass gives Ravens 7-0 lead

  
Published January 4, 2026 08:34 PM

The Ravens have gotten on the board first in Sunday’s matchup with the Steelers.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson hit receiver Devontez Walker for a 38-yard touchdown to cap the team’s first drive for a 7-0 lead.

The Steelers had stuffed running back Rasheed Ali for no gain on third-and-3 from the 38. Baltimore elected to go for it on fourth down, with the offense apparently fooling defensive back Jalen Ramsey when Walker ran right past him, getting wide open for the catch-and-run score.

Running back Derrick Henry — who is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Sunday — had gotten the game started with a long run that ended up at 41 yards when it was partially brought back due to a penalty.

Jackson was 3-of-3 for 50 yards with a touchdown to open the contest.