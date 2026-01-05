Lamar Jackson 38-yard TD pass gives Ravens 7-0 lead

The Ravens have gotten on the board first in Sunday’s matchup with the Steelers.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson hit receiver Devontez Walker for a 38-yard touchdown to cap the team’s first drive for a 7-0 lead.

The Steelers had stuffed running back Rasheed Ali for no gain on third-and-3 from the 38. Baltimore elected to go for it on fourth down, with the offense apparently fooling defensive back Jalen Ramsey when Walker ran right past him, getting wide open for the catch-and-run score.

Running back Derrick Henry — who is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Sunday — had gotten the game started with a long run that ended up at 41 yards when it was partially brought back due to a penalty.

Jackson was 3-of-3 for 50 yards with a touchdown to open the contest.