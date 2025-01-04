 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson becomes first to reach 4,000 passing yards, 900 rushing yards in single season

  
Published January 4, 2025 06:10 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has added to his case to win a third MVP award.

Jackson has become the first quarterback in NFL history to record 4,000 passing yards and 900 rushing yards in the same season. He’s also the first QB to have 4,000, 900, and 40 touchdown passes in a single year.

Jackson got to 4,000 passing yards and 40 touchdowns with his 12-yard touchdown to tight end Mark Andrews in the second quarter of Saturday’s matchup with the Browns.

He got to 900 rushing yards with a 15-yard scramble late in the second quarter during a two-minute drill.

It’s just the latest history Jackson has made in what’s been arguably the best season of his career.