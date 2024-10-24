 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_adamsjets_241023.jpg
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
nbc_csu_dkmvp_241023__775667.jpg
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
nbc_csu_49erschiefs_241023.jpg
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_adamsjets_241023.jpg
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
nbc_csu_dkmvp_241023__775667.jpg
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
nbc_csu_49erschiefs_241023.jpg
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson: Derrick Henry has “great chance” to break single-season rushing record

  
Published October 23, 2024 09:12 PM

Ravens running back Derrick Henry is averaging 124.7 yards per game, putting him on pace for 2,120 yards. That would break Eric Dickerson’s record of 2,105 yards he set in 1984 for the Rams.

Lamar Jackson, the favorite for MVP, said he believes in Henry.

It’s there,” Jackson said Wednesday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I feel like he has a great chance of achieving that. I think he can do it. I believe he can do it.”

Henry has 873 rushing yards, the most in the first seven games since Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray had 913 in 2014. Murray finished with 1,845.

Henry’s career best is 2,027 in 2020, his fifth of eight seasons with the Titans. No player ever has had two career 2,000-yard seasons.

“I don’t really try to think about that too much,” Henry said about Dickerson’s record. “Just focus on me doing my job and being better and better every week. I don’t really try to get into the statistics of things. I focus on the team goals.”

The Cowboys are among the teams that didn’t try to sign Henry in the offseason, a recurring question for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with his team ranked last in rushing. Henry trains in Dallas in the offseason and had interest in the Cowboys.

Other teams could have been scared off by Henry’s age as he turned 30 in January.

Jones is right: Henry likely wouldn’t have had this type of impact on the Cowboys and probably not many other teams. He is in the right place at the right time.

“I went to the team I was supposed to go to and that I wanted to go to,” Henry said. “I can’t worry about what people say. I do what works for Derrick Henry and I’m a Baltimore Raven. I want to do the best I can to help us win each and every week.”