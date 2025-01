Lamar Jackson, eight other Ravens selected for Pro Bowl

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have their sights set on bigger prizes this season, but they can celebrate being the team with the most players selected for the Pro Bowl for the time being.

Nine Ravens players have been selected to take part in the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando. In addition to Jackson, the Ravens Pro Bowlers are running back Derrick Henry, fullback Patrick Ricard, wide receiver Zay Flowers, center Tyler Linderbaum, defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and safety Kyle Hamilton.

The event will conclude with a flag football game on February 2, although the Ravens will be hoping to miss that event because they’re in New Orleans for the Super Bowl.

The full rosters for the AFC and NFC are listed below:

AFC

Quarterback: Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson.

Running Back: Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, Jonathan Taylor.

Fullback: Patrick Ricard.

Wide receiver: Ja’Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, Nico Collins, Zay Flowers.

Tight end: Brock Bowers, Travis Kelce.

Offensive tackle: Dion Dawkins, Laremy Tunsil, Rashawn Slater.

Offensive guard: Quenton Nelson, Joe Thuney, Trey Smith.

Center: Creed Humphrey, Tyler Linderbaum.

Defensive end: Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson, Maxx Crosby.

Interior defensive lineman: Cam Heyward, Chris Jones, Nnamdi Madubuike.

Outside linebackers: Nik Bonitto, T.J. Watt, Khalil Mack.

Inside linebackers: Roquan Smith, Zaire Franklin.

Cornerback: Derek Stingley, Pat Surtain II, Denzel Ward, Marlon Humphrey.

Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Strong safety: Kyle Hamilton, Derwin James.

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik.

Punter: Logan Cooke.

Kicker: Chris Boswell.

Kick returner: Marvin Mims.

Special teamer: Brenden Schooler.

NFC

Quarterback: Jared Goff, Jayden Daniels, Sam Darnold.

Running back: Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Josh Jacobs.

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk.

Wide receiver: Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Terry McLaurin.

Tight end: George Kittle, Trey McBride.

Offensive tackle: Lane Johnson, Penei Sewell, Tristan Wirfs.

Offensive guard: Landon Dickerson, Tyler Smith, Chris Lindstrom.

Center: Frank Ragnow, Cam Jurgens.

Defensive end: Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons, Rashan Gary.

Interior defensive lineman: Jalen Carter, Dexter Lawrence, Vita Vea.

Outside linebacker: Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jared Verse.

Inside linebacker: Fred Warner, Zack Baun.

Cornerback: Jaylon Johnson, Byron Murphy, Jaycee Horn, Devon Witherspoon.

Free safety: Xavier McKinney.

Strong safety: Budda Baker, Brian Branch.

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola.

Punter: Jack Fox.

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey.

Kick returner: KaVontae Turpin.

Special teamer: KhaDarel Hodge.