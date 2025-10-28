 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson “extremely excited” to play on Thursday night

  
Published October 28, 2025 03:18 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says he’s finally ready to get back on the field Thursday night against the Dolphins, and he’s thrilled about that.

“Extremely excited. Can’t wait to touch the grass with my guys. It’s been a while,” Jackson said today.

Jackson injured his hamstring one month ago in a loss to the Chiefs, and he said it was tough having to stay out, but he said he now feels great and appreciates the Ravens’ training staff working with him every day to get right.

“It was very challenging,” Jackson said. “When I found out I had a hammy injury, I was told by the training staff how long I was going to be out, I just thought we got to do whatever we can as fast as we could to get back out there, and it’s here. It took a little time but we’re here.”

Asked if he’ll have to be more aware of his injured hamstring on Thursday night, Jackson said that won’t be his focus.

“I don’t foresee any of that,” Jackson said. “I’m focused on winning.”