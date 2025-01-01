 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson focused on winning, not breaking Aaron Rodgers’ passer rating record

  
Published January 1, 2025 05:06 AM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s passer rating this season is 121.6. The all-time NFL record for highest passer rating in a season is 122.5, set by Aaron Rodgers in 2011. With a big game on Saturday against the Browns, Jackson could break the record.

But Jackson says that even though as a kid he dreamed of breaking records, right now winning the game to clinch the AFC North is all that matters on Saturday.

“If I’m in my childhood mindset [with] breaking a record, yes,” Jackson said. “But I’m trying to win games, so it really [doesn’t] matter. If it happens, it happens. If it [doesn’t, it] probably will happen sometime down the line.”

The NFL’s complex passer rating formula is far from a perfect encapsulation of a quarterback’s contributions to his team, but it’s the system the league has used for decades to rank passers. Jackson breaking the record would be a major achievement, even if it’s not what he’s focusing on this week.