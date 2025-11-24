Lamar Jackson has a toe injury

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has another injured body part.

Jackson, who missed more than a month earlier this season with a hamstring injury, has recently been listed on the injury report with knee and ankle injuries.

On the Monday report in advance of Thursday’s game against the Bengals, Jackson has a toe injury. He would not have participated in practice, if the Ravens had conducted a full practice. (They held a walk-through.)

Since returning on October 30 against the Dolphins, Jackson has seemed to be operating a gear or two below top speed. His rushing numbers are at a career low of fewer than 30 yards per game. As noted by MDS, Jackson has been sacked more times with 195 pass attempts than he was last year with 474 passes thrown.

The Ravens nevertheless keep winning. Since handing the Bears their only loss in the past nine games (a game Jackson missed), Baltimore has won five in a row. And they’ve caught the Steelers atop the AFC North at 6-5, with six games to go — two of which will be played against Pittsburgh.

Safety Kyle Hamilton was listed as not practicing with an ankle injury. Also not practicing were defensive tackle Taven Bryan (knee) and nose tackle Travis Jones (ankle). Receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle) and cornerback Keyon Martin (rib) were limited.