Lamar Jackson has no injury designation for Thursday night

Lamar Jackson is set to return from his hamstring injury on Thursday night.

The Ravens’ injury report lists no player with a designation for the game against the Dolphins.

The Ravens quarterback was listed as a full participant all week.

Jackson returned to limited work last week but did not play Sunday, the third game he missed with his soft-tissue injury.

He led the NFL with a 130.5 passer rating with 10 touchdowns and an interception before his injury, and the Ravens averaged 32.7 points per game with Jackson.

Every player for the Ravens was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, including offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle). Stanley was limited Monday and Tuesday.

Linebacker Teddye Buchanan (calf), cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. and cornerback Nate Wiggins (groin) also are good to go.