 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dratkings_241106.jpg
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
nbc_csu_tradeupgrade_241106.jpg
NFL trade deadline grades: Chiefs, Commanders lead
nbc_pft_draft_241106.jpg
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dratkings_241106.jpg
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
nbc_csu_tradeupgrade_241106.jpg
NFL trade deadline grades: Chiefs, Commanders lead
nbc_pft_draft_241106.jpg
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson has no injury designation for Thursday Night Football

  
Published November 6, 2024 04:21 PM

Lamar Jackson is good to go for Thursday Night Football.

The Ravens quarterback returned to a full practice Wednesday and does not have an injury designation.

His knee injury, which disappeared from the report Monday, kept him out of practice Tuesday. Jackson missed two practices with knee and back injuries last week.

He played in Sunday’s rout of the Broncos, but while Jackson had a maximum passer rating of 158.3, he ran only three times for 4 yards.

The Ravens ruled out tight end Isaiah Likely (hamstring) and defensive end Brent Urban (concussion) to play Thursday night. Neither player practiced all week.

Cornerback Jayln Armour-Davis (knee) is doubtful, and running backs Rasheen Ali (ankle) and Keaton Mitchell (knee) are questionable. The Ravens would have to activate Mitchell back to the active roster Thursday for him to play against the Bengals.