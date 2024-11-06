Lamar Jackson has no injury designation for Thursday Night Football

Lamar Jackson is good to go for Thursday Night Football.

The Ravens quarterback returned to a full practice Wednesday and does not have an injury designation.

His knee injury, which disappeared from the report Monday, kept him out of practice Tuesday. Jackson missed two practices with knee and back injuries last week.

He played in Sunday’s rout of the Broncos, but while Jackson had a maximum passer rating of 158.3, he ran only three times for 4 yards.

The Ravens ruled out tight end Isaiah Likely (hamstring) and defensive end Brent Urban (concussion) to play Thursday night. Neither player practiced all week.

Cornerback Jayln Armour-Davis (knee) is doubtful, and running backs Rasheen Ali (ankle) and Keaton Mitchell (knee) are questionable. The Ravens would have to activate Mitchell back to the active roster Thursday for him to play against the Bengals.