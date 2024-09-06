Lamar Jackson hits Isaiah Likely for 49-yard touchdown, Chiefs lead 20-17

Lamar Jackson magic is back.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Jackson found tight end Isaiah Likely on an off-schedule play for a 49-yard touchdown, pulling the Ravens within three.

Kansas City leads Baltimore 20-17 with 14:47 left in the contest.

On second-and-17, Jackson was pressured and flushed out of the pocket to his right. But with linebacker Nick Bolton’s back turned while covering Likely, Jackson fired the pass to the tight end, who caught it at about the first down marker.

However, Likely wasn’t done, making a few moves to get down the right sideline for his first touchdown of the 2024 season.

Likely now leads the Ravens so far with five catches for 87 yards.

Jackson is 18-of-27 for 195 yards with a touchdown and has rushed 10 times for 82 yards.

The Ravens started with the ball on their 20-yard line because the Chiefs elected to punt on fourth-and-4 from Baltimore’s 40. The ball went into the end zone for a touchback.

Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy was cleared after being checked for a concussion. But he is nevertheless questionable to return with an eye injury.