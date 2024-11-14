Lamar Jackson: “I don’t know” why we we’ve struggled against Steelers

When looking at Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s history against the Steelers, two things immediately jump out.

One is that he’s missed more games against Pittsburgh since becoming the starter than he’s actually played and the other is that the two-time MVP has not been successful in the four starts he’s made over the last five seasons. The Ravens are 1-3 against the Steelers with Jackson in the lineup and he’s turned the ball over 10 times in those games.

Seven of those turnovers were interceptions and the Steelers are the only team against which he has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns. On Wednesday, Jackson said that he can not explain why the Steelers have been such a tough nut for him to crack.

“I don’t know,” Jackson said, via a transcript from the team. “It’s a different team, right now. Different guys last year, it’s a different unit this year, but it’s always the same goal; we want to win. We want to be the ones that come out victorious, and that’s going to be the goal going into this game.”

Jackson has been on a tear this season with 24 touchdowns and two interceptions while leading the league in yards per pass attempt, but the Steelers have come up with the right formula for him in the past and Jackson’s ability to counter that this weekend will play a significant role in the outcome of the game.