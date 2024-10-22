Lamar Jackson: I’m chasing something, so every game’s gonna be the same thing

Big games from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson are nothing new, but Monday night’s performance in Tampa still garnered a rapturous response from his team.

Jackson threw five touchdowns in the 41-31 win and added a wrinkle to his game by throwing a block that helped running back Derrick Henry break off a 31-yard run in the second half. Head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson will “go down in the history of Monday Night Football” while Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton compared the quarterback to LeBron James. Henry said that he sees a “wow moment” every time he watches Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews, who caught two touchdowns Monday, called his teammate the league’s MVP.

Jackson was less effusive when it came to his own performance. Jackson, who is now the betting favorite to win MVP, said that the game was part of the standard that he has set for himself as he pursues his first Super Bowl.

“I’m chasing something right now, so each and every game is going to be the same thing for me,” Jackson said, via a transcript from the team. “I’m going to be the same person. Every game, I’m trying to win.”

The Ravens have won five in a row and they’re tied with the Commanders for the most points in the league through the first seven weeks, so the team is firing on all cylinders as we near the midway point of the season. The key to Jackson reaching his goal will be for him and the team to remain at the same level in January.