Lamar Jackson: I’m tired of being right there, we need to punch in that ticket

  
Published January 20, 2025 12:19 PM

The script was different, but the ending was the same for Lamar Jackson.

Jackson’s first four trips to the playoffs ended with losses to AFC opponents and the fifth trip ended in Buffalo on Sunday evening, which means that the two-time MVP continues to be without the Super Bowl title that would confirm his place among the all-time greats of the game. Tight end Mark Andrews’s fourth-quarter fumble and dropped two-point conversion drew plenty of attention after the game was over, but Jackson also turned the ball over twice and stressed the need to “protect the ball” during his postgame press conference.

Jackson is now 3-5 in the playoffs and he was asked how difficult it is to deal with falling short again.

“I have to get over this, because we’re right there,” Jackson said. “I’m tired of being right there, we need to punch it in. We need to punch in that ticket. We have to get right in the offseason.”

The loss is sure to spark another wave of discussion about whether Jackson will ever win the big one. He’s not the first quarterback to face such questions — Peyton Manning was 3-6 in the playoffs before breaking through in his ninth season — but that won’t make it any easier to wait for the next chance to show that he and the Ravens can punch that ticket once and for all.