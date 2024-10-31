Lamar Jackson is AFC offensive player of the month for October

Lamar Jackson couldn’t connect on a last-ditch throw to beat the Browns last Sunday, but there wasn’t much else to dislike about his play over the last month.

Jackson was 86-of 128 for 1,241 yards, 12 touchdowns, and an interception while leading the Ravens to a 3-1 record in October. Jackson also ran 40 times for 193 yards in the four games.

While the effort wasn’t enough to keep the team’s winning streak going into November, Jackson’s work was recognized by the NFL on Thursday. He has been named the AFC offensive player of the month for the fourth time in his career.

Jackson and the Ravens will kick off the new month with a game against the Broncos and a new receiver in Diontae Johnson.