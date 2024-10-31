 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_patstitans_241031.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Patriots vs. Titans
nbc_csu_commandersgiants_241031.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Commanders vs. Giants
nbc_csu_chargersbrowns_241031.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Browns

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_patstitans_241031.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Patriots vs. Titans
nbc_csu_commandersgiants_241031.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Commanders vs. Giants
nbc_csu_chargersbrowns_241031.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Browns

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson is AFC offensive player of the month for October

  
Published October 31, 2024 12:09 PM

Lamar Jackson couldn’t connect on a last-ditch throw to beat the Browns last Sunday, but there wasn’t much else to dislike about his play over the last month.

Jackson was 86-of 128 for 1,241 yards, 12 touchdowns, and an interception while leading the Ravens to a 3-1 record in October. Jackson also ran 40 times for 193 yards in the four games.

While the effort wasn’t enough to keep the team’s winning streak going into November, Jackson’s work was recognized by the NFL on Thursday. He has been named the AFC offensive player of the month for the fourth time in his career.

Jackson and the Ravens will kick off the new month with a game against the Broncos and a new receiver in Diontae Johnson.