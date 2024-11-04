Lamar Jackson is first player in NFL history with four games with perfect passer rating

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a perfect passer rating today for the fourth time in his career. No one else in NFL history has done that.

Jackson completed 16 of 19 passes for 280 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions in today’s win over the Broncos, which gave him a perfect passer rating of 158.3. Jackson previously had perfect passer ratings in Week One of the 2019 season against the Dolphins, Week 10 of the 2019 season against the Bengals and Week 17 of the 2013 season against the Dolphins.

With his fourth perfect passer rating today, Jackson is now the first player in NFL history to hit the 158.3 mark four times in games with at least 15 pass attempts. Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Kurt Warner and Ben Roethlisberger are the only other quarterbacks to do it three times.

Craig Morton had a perfect passer rating twice, and no other player in NFL history has had a 158.3 game more than once.

Jackson may be the best running quarterback in NFL history, but he probably doesn’t get enough credit for his passing. He can take over a game with his arm like few other quarterbacks in NFL hsitory.