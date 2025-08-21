 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson is not practicing on Thursday

  
Published August 21, 2025 12:45 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exited Wednesday’s practice early, with the team saying he was stepped on and would be fine.

But Jackson is not practicing on Thursday, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Jackson was knocked to the ground during 11-on-11 drills in Wednesday’s practice. While he stayed on the field to throw more passes, he then went back into Baltimore’s facility with medical staff with about 40 minutes left in the session. Jackson also appeared to be flexing his right wrist.

Jackson was already unlikely to play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Commanders, as he hasn’t been on the field for a preseason contest in four years.

Head coach John Harbaugh is slated to speak with reporters after Thursday’s practice.