Lamar Jackson is not practicing on Thursday

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exited Wednesday’s practice early, with the team saying he was stepped on and would be fine.

But Jackson is not practicing on Thursday, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Jackson was knocked to the ground during 11-on-11 drills in Wednesday’s practice. While he stayed on the field to throw more passes, he then went back into Baltimore’s facility with medical staff with about 40 minutes left in the session. Jackson also appeared to be flexing his right wrist.

Jackson was already unlikely to play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Commanders, as he hasn’t been on the field for a preseason contest in four years.

Head coach John Harbaugh is slated to speak with reporters after Thursday’s practice.