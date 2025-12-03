Lamar Jackson is on the practice field on Wednesday

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is following a different practice schedule this week.

Jackson has sat out on Wednesdays while dealing with knee, ankle, and toe injuries before returning to practice the rest of the week. Jackson has had a bit more time to rest since facing the Bengals on Thanksgiving, however, and that has led to a significant change for Week 14.

Reporters at the open portion of practice note that Jackson is on the field and working with his teammates on Wednesday. Jackson’s official participation level will be revealed on the team’s injury report.

The Wednesday practice is a good sign that Jackson is feeling better at this point in the week than he has in the last few weeks and the Ravens will be hoping that leads to a better performance against the Steelers on Sunday as well.