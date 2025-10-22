Lamar Jackson returns to Ravens practice on Wednesday

The Ravens had a welcome return to the field at Wednesday’s practice.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is in uniform and taking part in practice for the first time since injuring his hamstring in a September 28 loss to the Chiefs. Reporters at the open portion of the session shared that Jackson was running around and making throws to teammates.

The team’s injury report will bring official word on his participation level, but those reporters indicated that it will likely be a limited tag for Jackson’s first day back. There will also be press conferences that could shed more light on his outlook for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

That’s still a significant step in a positive direction for a 1-5 team that is going to need all hands on deck if they are going to make a run at the postseason over their final 11 games.