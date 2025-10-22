 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson returns to Ravens practice on Wednesday

  
Published October 22, 2025 01:44 PM

The Ravens had a welcome return to the field at Wednesday’s practice.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is in uniform and taking part in practice for the first time since injuring his hamstring in a September 28 loss to the Chiefs. Reporters at the open portion of the session shared that Jackson was running around and making throws to teammates.

The team’s injury report will bring official word on his participation level, but those reporters indicated that it will likely be a limited tag for Jackson’s first day back. There will also be press conferences that could shed more light on his outlook for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

That’s still a significant step in a positive direction for a 1-5 team that is going to need all hands on deck if they are going to make a run at the postseason over their final 11 games.