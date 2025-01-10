Lamar Jackson, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson headline All-Pro first-team

The Associated Press announced the All-Pro teams for the 2024 NFL season on Friday and it is headlined by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson got 30 of the 50 first-place votes while Bills quarterback Josh Allen received 18 of them — Joe Burrow got the other two — in what could be a precursor to MVP balloting. It’s the second-straight year that Jackson has been the choice and the third time in his career.

While there was a difference of opinion at the top of the quarterback ballot, there was more agreement at wide receiver. Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson were unanimous first-place choices and Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown took the third spot with 40 first-place votes.

Three of St. Brown’s teammates join him on the first team and Chase is one of 14 first-time selections to the team. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is the

The full list of first-team All-Pros is below:

Offense

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Ravens.

Running Back — Saquon Barkley, Eagles.

Fullback — Patrick Ricard, Ravens.

Tight End — Brock Bowers, Raiders.

Wide Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals; Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions.

Left Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers.

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Chiefs.

Center — Creed Humphrey, Chiefs.

Right Guard — Quinn Meinerz, Broncos.

Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Lions.

Defense

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Browns; Trey Hendrickson, Bengals.

Interior Linemen — Cameron Heyward, Steelers; Chris Jones, Chiefs.

Linebackers — Zack Baun, Eagles; Fred Warner, 49ers; Roquan Smith, Ravens.

Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, Broncos; Derek Stingley Jr., Texans.

Slot cornerback — Marlon Humphrey, Ravens.

Safeties — Kerby Joseph, Lions; Xavier McKinney, Packers.

Special Teams

Kicker — Chris Boswell, Steelers.

Punter — Jack Fox, Lions.

Kick Returner — KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys.

Punt Returner — Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos.

Special Teamer — Brenden Schooler, Patriots.

Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Vikings.