Lamar Jackson: Jayden Daniels deserves all the hype he’s been getting

Both Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels played well in Sunday’s matchup between the Ravens and Commanders, though Baltimore came away with the 30-23 victory.

After sharing a field with Daniels for a few hours, Jackson was asked if the hype surrounding the rookie quarterback motivated him.

“No, I believe [Daniels] deserves all the hype he’s getting,” Jackson said. “He played a tremendous game out there. They just came up short. He’s been proving it. His rookie season — first six games he’s been playing amazing.”

Jackson finished the game 20-of-26 passing for 323 yards with a touchdown and an interception, adding 40 rushing yards. Daniels was 24-of-35 for 269 yards with two touchdowns, adding 22 rushing yards.

The Ravens have now won four in a row after beginning the season 0-2.

“[We’re] just proving we can win games,” Jackson said. “[We’re] just playing Raven football right now. I don’t think that really proved anything like we [are] the best offense. There’s always room for improvement.”