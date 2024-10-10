Lamar Jackson: Jayden Daniels is his own player, his own man

The Commanders will visit the Ravens this weekend, which means a quarterback matchup between Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson.

Daniels said this week that he doesn’t like it when people compare him to Jackson because they’re “two different players” and he’d like to craft his own identity.

In his own press conference, Jackson expressed much the same sentiment.

“I agree,” Jackson said. “[Daniels] is his own player, he’s his own man, at the end of the day. We’re just trying to make a name for ourselves, not anyone else, so I agree with that — definitely.”

Jackson did note that he’s seen glimpses of what Daniels has done in the league on social media, saying Daniels is going off.

“He’s doing what we saw in college — what got him the Heisman. No doubt,” Jackson said. “I really don’t catch a lot of college games, but when I did watch [Daniels] play, he was just doing an amazing job. That’s why he had my Heisman vote.”

When Jackson entered the league in 2018, there was plenty of talk about how he would or wouldn’t be able to adjust to the league as a passer. That has not been the same for Daniels.

“I’m just glad that teams are just accepting that now, instead of just guys going through [a] hassle and trying to get mocked or whatever,” Jackson said. “But guys are proving it [by] just stepping in the league and doing what they are supposed to do, so that’s helping it out even more.”