Lamar Jackson, Kyle Hamilton at practice Tuesday

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would have missed practice on Monday if the Ravens had held a full session, but he’s back on the field Tuesday.

The Ravens shared videos from their practice and Jackson is in uniform going through drills with the rest of the team. The Ravens listed Jackson with a toe injury, which is the fourth lower body issue that he’s dealt with this season.

Jackson missed three games with a hamstring injury earlier this season and has been listed with knee and ankle injuries the last couple of weeks. Jackson has not missed any more game action, but he has been running less and getting sacked more than at other points in his career.

The Ravens’ videos also showed safety Kyle Hamilton taking part in practice. Hamilton hurt his ankle late in Sunday’s win over the Jets, but head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that he has a chance to play against the Bengals on Thanksgiving and Tuesday’s development would seem to make his presence in the lineup a better bet.