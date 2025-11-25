 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week_12_superlatives_251125.jpg
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
FOR_SITE.jpg
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
nbc_pft_dpoy_251125.jpg
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week_12_superlatives_251125.jpg
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
FOR_SITE.jpg
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
nbc_pft_dpoy_251125.jpg
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson, Kyle Hamilton at practice Tuesday

  
Published November 25, 2025 01:36 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would have missed practice on Monday if the Ravens had held a full session, but he’s back on the field Tuesday.

The Ravens shared videos from their practice and Jackson is in uniform going through drills with the rest of the team. The Ravens listed Jackson with a toe injury, which is the fourth lower body issue that he’s dealt with this season.

Jackson missed three games with a hamstring injury earlier this season and has been listed with knee and ankle injuries the last couple of weeks. Jackson has not missed any more game action, but he has been running less and getting sacked more than at other points in his career.

The Ravens’ videos also showed safety Kyle Hamilton taking part in practice. Hamilton hurt his ankle late in Sunday’s win over the Jets, but head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that he has a chance to play against the Bengals on Thanksgiving and Tuesday’s development would seem to make his presence in the lineup a better bet.