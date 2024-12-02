 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanderstitans_241202.jpg
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
nbc_pft_houvsjax_241202.jpg
Lawrence carted off after illegal hit by Al-Shaair
nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanderstitans_241202.jpg
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
nbc_pft_houvsjax_241202.jpg
Lawrence carted off after illegal hit by Al-Shaair
nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson leads all players in initial Pro Bowl voting results

  
Published December 2, 2024 05:39 PM

The initial numbers are in. And Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is leading the way.

Jackson has received the most fan Pro Bowl votes of any player, with 44,681.

Teammate Derrick Henry is second, with 40,729. Next is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, with 40,652.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is fourth, with 36,754. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs lands in fifth, with 36,637.

There are surprising omissions. No Patrick Mahomes. No Travis Kelce. No Chiefs at all.

Also, no Jared Goff, who has been the most popular Lions player during the team’s resurgence.

The Pro Bowl teams are determined by vote of fans, players, and coaches. And, ultimately, there’s no Pro Bowl at all. It’s a series of competitions culminating in a flag-football game. And because the ratings are still solid, it will endure.