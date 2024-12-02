Lamar Jackson leads all players in initial Pro Bowl voting results

The initial numbers are in. And Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is leading the way.

Jackson has received the most fan Pro Bowl votes of any player, with 44,681.

Teammate Derrick Henry is second, with 40,729. Next is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, with 40,652.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is fourth, with 36,754. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs lands in fifth, with 36,637.

There are surprising omissions. No Patrick Mahomes. No Travis Kelce. No Chiefs at all.

Also, no Jared Goff, who has been the most popular Lions player during the team’s resurgence.

The Pro Bowl teams are determined by vote of fans, players, and coaches. And, ultimately, there’s no Pro Bowl at all. It’s a series of competitions culminating in a flag-football game. And because the ratings are still solid, it will endure.