Lamar Jackson officially a non-participant at Thursday’s practice

The Ravens’ practice report made it official that quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice on Thursday.

Jackson’s ankle limited him on Wednesday.

He has not had a full week of practice since Week 10, typically taking Wednesday off to rest first a knee and then a toe. His knee and toe issues are not listed this week.

He missed three games with a hamstring issue earlier this season.

Tyler Huntley will start against the Steelers if Jackson can’t go.

Jackson has completed 64.8 percent of his passes in 2025 for 1,841 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. However, he has not thrown a touchdown in each of his past three games, marking the first time he’s had such a stretch in his career.

Defensive tackle Travis Jones (personal) was added to the report as a non-participant.

Wide receivers Rashod Bateman (ankle) and Devontez Walker (groin) were downgraded to limited after being full participants.

Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (foot), safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles) and cornerback Nate Wiggins (foot) remained limited.