Lamar Jackson on Josh Allen: I’m trying to beat you, not be your friend

The NFL’s top two MVP candidates will meet on Sunday when Lamar Jackson leads the Ravens against Josh Allen and the Bills. And Jackson badly wants to win.

Asked if he and Allen ever get together in the offseason, Jackson said he spends his offseasons trying to get better than his opponents, not hang out with them.

“Do I see Josh Allen? I don’t know, I’ve probably seen Josh early on in my career, going to events, like around Super Bowl time and stuff like that,” Jackson said. “I don’t really chill with people in the offseason, especially not other quarterbacks. Don’t get me wrong, there’s no problem, but we’re competing against each other. I’m trying to beat you. I’m not trying to be your friend.”

Asked if he thinks he’ll always be linked with Allen because they were drafted in the same first round, Jackson said he expects to reflect on their shared legacy some day, but that day is not today.

“No doubt, when we’re older, we’ll probably laugh about it, but right now it’s serious. I ain’t laughing with you,” Jackson said.

Sunday’s game will be a big one to define both quarterbacks’ legacies, and Jackson is going into it with a competitive mindset. Not a friendly mindset.