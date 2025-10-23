 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson practices again on Thursday

  
Published October 23, 2025 01:49 PM

Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Bears is a significant question mark for the Ravens and Wednesday’s return to practice was a good sign for the quarterback’s availability.

Thursday brought the same positive sign. Reporters at the open portion of Ravens practice note that Jackson is participating in practice for the second straight day.

Jackson was listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice, which was his first since injuring his hamstring on September 28. Thursday’s status will be revealed later in the day, but the reports from practice suggest Jackson is handling a similar workload.

Friday will see the Ravens practice once more before issuing injury designations that will give the last word on the chances that the Ravens will have Jackson back in action to help them land their second win of the season.