Lamar Jackson, Rashod Bateman stake Ravens to 7-0 lead

  
Published January 11, 2025 08:33 PM

The Ravens blew out the Steelers at home in Week 16 and they picked up where they left off on Saturday night.

After forcing a Steelers punt to open the game, the Ravens drove 95 yards in 13 plays to pick up the first points of the contest. Quarterback Lamar Jackson hit wide receiver Rashod Bateman with a 15-yard laser in the end zone and the Ravens are up 7-0 with 4:45 left to play in the first quarter.

The biggest play of the drive came on a direct snap to running back Derrick Henry. Henry ran left and found a seam that gave him a big gain before he ran into safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Henry delivered a textbook stiff-arm to Fitzpatrick and bowled through the longtime Steelers star on his way to a 34-yard gain.

Jackson also ran five times for 22 yards as the Ravens got off to exactly the start they wanted.