Lamar Jackson: Ravens are better under pressure

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says his team plays its best football in the biggest games.

“I believe we play better under pressure,” Jackson said, via ESPN. “We keep our poise. We stay locked in no matter how the game may seem, no matter what the crowd noise is [and] no matter how hard the defense is hitting us. I don’t think anybody plays like us. We just need to keep playing that way [and] keep playing the Raven way.”

The Ravens are playing well against good opponents like no other team in NFL history: They’ve won seven different games by margins of 14 or more points against teams that currently have winning records.

Of course, the Ravens don’t have much of a record of playing well in the postseason with Jackson: Baltimore is 1-3 in the playoffs with Jackson as starting quarterback. The Ravens need to win in the playoffs to back up Jackson’s claim about them being better under pressure.