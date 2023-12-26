Ravens have 14+ point wins against seven teams with winning records

The Ravens’ dominant win over the 49ers on Monday night was the latest in a string of big wins that has them on the verge of an unprecedented accomplishment.

Baltimore has won seven games by at least 14 points against teams that currently have winning records. According to StatsPerform.com, no team in NFL history has had more than five regular-season wins by 14 or more points against teams that finished the season with a winning record.

The Ravens could add to that total with 14-point wins against the Dolphins this week or the Steelers next week. They could also see their wins against winning opponents decline if the Texans, Seahawks, Bengals or Jaguars lose their last two games, as the Ravens beat all four of those teams by 14+ points, and all of them are 8-7 and not guaranteed to finish with a winning record.

So whether they accomplish something unprecedented or not remains unclear, but what is very clear is they’re dominating good teams like no one else in the NFL. They stand atop the league by a large margin.