Lamar Jackson returns home to face Dolphins for third time

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson grew up in the Miami area. After missing more than a month with a hamstring injury, Jackson will return to action tonight, when the Ravens face the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

It will be his third NFL start in Miami. The first one came in the first game of his first MVP performance. In Week 1 of the 2019 season, Jackson and the Ravens shredded the Dolphins, 59-10.

That day, Jackson completed 23 of 26 passes for 378 yards and five touchdown passes. The numbers translated to a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

On a Thursday night in 2021, things do quite as well. The Ravens entered the game with a 6-2 record; the Dolphins were 2-7. Baltimore was favored by 8.5 points. And the Dolphins upended the Ravens, 22-10.

This time around, the Ravens are favored by 7.5 points. Baltimore is 2-5, and Miami is 2-6. While both teams are desperate for a win, the Ravens seem better suited to get there.

Much will depend on whether Jackson can make a big splash in his latest homecoming. He’s healthy and motivated. He’s obviously talented, more than the vast majority of NFL quarterbacks.

A week ago, tonight’s game didn’t look too compelling. With both teams winning on Sunday and with Jackson fully recovered from his hamstring injury, it got a lot more interesting.

Even if there’s a chance that it will be over early — especially if the game goes like the first time Jackson played the Dolphins in Miami.