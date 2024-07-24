Lamar Jackson returns to Ravens practice

The Ravens quarterback has returned to the field.

After missing three practices with an illness, Lamar Jackson is back on Wednesday.

The reigning league MVP, Jackson’s specific illness was not disclosed. But the club sent him home on Saturday when he exhibited symptoms. Head coach John Harbaugh noted that Jackson would return when he wasn’t sick anymore.

In Jackson’s absence, Josh Johnson had been taking the first-team snaps with the offense. Baltimore also has Devin Leary and Emory Jones on the roster at quarterback.