Lamar Jackson runs for 9-yard touchdown

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Father of Mine
It's a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Father of Mine
It's a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Published September 22, 2024 04:44 PM

The Cowboys will have to find a way to stop the run if they are going to stop the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson had no problems against the Dallas defense on the team’s first possession. He ran for 21 yards on two carries, including a 9-yard touchdown, and threw a 30-yard pass to tight end Charlie Kolar on his only attempt.

Justice Hill had one carry for 17 yards and Derrick Henry one for 3.

The Ravens needed only five plays to go 71 yards after the Cowboys punted on their first possession.

Dak Prescott was 2-of-5 for 8 yards on the Cowboys’ first drive.