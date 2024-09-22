Lamar Jackson runs for 9-yard touchdown

The Cowboys will have to find a way to stop the run if they are going to stop the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson had no problems against the Dallas defense on the team’s first possession. He ran for 21 yards on two carries, including a 9-yard touchdown, and threw a 30-yard pass to tight end Charlie Kolar on his only attempt.

Justice Hill had one carry for 17 yards and Derrick Henry one for 3.

The Ravens needed only five plays to go 71 yards after the Cowboys punted on their first possession.

Dak Prescott was 2-of-5 for 8 yards on the Cowboys’ first drive.