Lamar Jackson says his sore knee is “getting better”

  
Published November 13, 2025 10:33 PM

Lamar Jackson’s absence from practice on Wednesday caused some angst among Ravens fans. The quarterback missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

This time, Jackson had rehab work on a sore knee.

Coach John Harbaugh had downplayed Jackson’s non-participation on Wednesday, and the two-time MVP’s return to full participation on Thursday confirmed all is well in Baltimore.

It felt good. It’s always good to be outside with my guys, Jackson said after practice, via Ryan Mink of the team website. “Yes, it’s getting better.”

Jackson said he couldn’t pinpoint a specific play when his knee bothered him in the 27-19 win over the Vikings.

“Playing football, things like that happen,” Jackson said.

The Ravens play the Browns on Sunday, and Jackson is 9-4 in his career against them with 2,544 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has run for six touchdowns.

Jackson chucked when asked if he expects the Browns to blitz him more to test out his sore knee.

“That’s cool with me,” he said. “I’m cool with it. We’re going to see.”