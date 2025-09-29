Lamar Jackson suffered hamstring strain, further evaluation coming Monday

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left Sunday’s 37-20 loss to the Chiefs in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and there is expected to be more clarity about his status on Monday.

A league source tells PFT that Jackson felt a “grab” in his hamstring and the injury was described as a strain. Jackson is set for further evaluation back in Baltimore on Monday.

Head coach John Harbaugh did not have an update about the severity of the injury — or any of the others that Ravens players suffered in the loss — and declined to answer a question about whether Jackson would have remained in the game if it were closer.

The Ravens host the Texans in Week 5 in a matchup of teams that didn’t expect to be 1-3 after winning their respective divisions last year.