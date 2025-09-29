 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson suffered hamstring strain, further evaluation coming Monday

  
Published September 28, 2025 08:14 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left Sunday’s 37-20 loss to the Chiefs in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and there is expected to be more clarity about his status on Monday.

A league source tells PFT that Jackson felt a “grab” in his hamstring and the injury was described as a strain. Jackson is set for further evaluation back in Baltimore on Monday.

Head coach John Harbaugh did not have an update about the severity of the injury — or any of the others that Ravens players suffered in the loss — and declined to answer a question about whether Jackson would have remained in the game if it were closer.

The Ravens host the Texans in Week 5 in a matchup of teams that didn’t expect to be 1-3 after winning their respective divisions last year.