Lamar Jackson TD run gives Ravens 17-7 lead over Bills

  
Published September 7, 2025 09:14 PM

Things are escalating quickly in Buffalo.

The Ravens needed just four plays to go 69 yards to score their second touchdown in a row, with Lamar Jackson cashing in on an 11-yard touchdown run.

Derrick Henry, who had just gained sole position of No. 6 all-time in rushing touchdowns, flipped the field with his 49-yard run down to the Buffalo 15

One play later, Jackson kept the ball and darted to his left, taking it in for a score.

Jackson has completed 6-of-7 passes for 51 yards and rushed three times for 38 yards with a TD.

Henry already has 101 yards on just seven carries with a touchdown.