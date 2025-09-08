Lamar Jackson TD run gives Ravens 17-7 lead over Bills
Published September 7, 2025 09:14 PM
Things are escalating quickly in Buffalo.
The Ravens needed just four plays to go 69 yards to score their second touchdown in a row, with Lamar Jackson cashing in on an 11-yard touchdown run.
Derrick Henry, who had just gained sole position of No. 6 all-time in rushing touchdowns, flipped the field with his 49-yard run down to the Buffalo 15
One play later, Jackson kept the ball and darted to his left, taking it in for a score.
Jackson has completed 6-of-7 passes for 51 yards and rushed three times for 38 yards with a TD.
Henry already has 101 yards on just seven carries with a touchdown.