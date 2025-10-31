 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson throws a fourth touchdown

  
October 30, 2025

Lamar Jackson hadn’t played a game since Week 4. He played like it in the first half, even while throwing two touchdown passes.

In the second half, Lamar Jackson has looked like Lamar Jackson.

He is 9-of-9 for 95 yards and two touchdowns in the second half, and the Ravens lead 28-6 with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter.

Jackson’s fourth touchdown throw of the night went for 9 yards to Rashod Bateman. Tight end Charlie Kolar had the other third-quarter touchdown on a 3-yard reception.

Tight end Mark Andrews had touchdown catches of 2 and 20 yards in the first half when Jackson went 8-of-12 for 89 yards.

Jackson also had a four-touchdown game in Week 2 against the Browns.