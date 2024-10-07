Lamar Jackson “ticked off” by OT fumble in comeback win over Bengals

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson led his team back from a 10-point deficit to force overtime against the Bengals on Sunday and the Ravens pulled out a 41-38 win in extra time, but his focus wasn’t entirely on the outcome when the game was over.

Jackson took his eyes off the ball on the team’s first overtime possession and a shotgun snap bounced off of him and went to the Bengals for what looked like a crucial turnover. The Bengals missed a 53-yard field goal after a messy snap of their own, however, and a long Derrick Henry run on the next play set the Ravens up for a dramatic victory.

After the win, Jackson said he was “furious” with himself because of the turnover.

“This is not an exciting win for me at all, not how the game ended, especially with us in overtime dropping the ball, and then the fumble happened,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “I’m ticked off about that. I didn’t want to put my defense back out there, and our offensive line was doing a great job, our receivers were doing a great job, but we got it done, so it’s cool. We got the win; that’s all that matters.”

The old saying goes that all’s well that ends well and it seems to be especially fitting for the Ravens after Sunday’s result.