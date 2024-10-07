 Skip navigation
Saints are a 'tough matchup' for Chiefs
Nix, Broncos defense 'brought it' in win vs. LV
Give Me The Headline: 'London Broiled'

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Lamar Jackson “ticked off” by OT fumble in comeback win over Bengals

  
Published October 7, 2024 07:08 AM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson led his team back from a 10-point deficit to force overtime against the Bengals on Sunday and the Ravens pulled out a 41-38 win in extra time, but his focus wasn’t entirely on the outcome when the game was over.

Jackson took his eyes off the ball on the team’s first overtime possession and a shotgun snap bounced off of him and went to the Bengals for what looked like a crucial turnover. The Bengals missed a 53-yard field goal after a messy snap of their own, however, and a long Derrick Henry run on the next play set the Ravens up for a dramatic victory.

After the win, Jackson said he was “furious” with himself because of the turnover.

“This is not an exciting win for me at all, not how the game ended, especially with us in overtime dropping the ball, and then the fumble happened,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “I’m ticked off about that. I didn’t want to put my defense back out there, and our offensive line was doing a great job, our receivers were doing a great job, but we got it done, so it’s cool. We got the win; that’s all that matters.”

The old saying goes that all’s well that ends well and it seems to be especially fitting for the Ravens after Sunday’s result.