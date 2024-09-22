 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson tries to extend 20-1 record against NFC at Dallas today

  
Published September 22, 2024 03:00 PM

One of the most impressive, and specific, marks in the NFL will be put on the line later today.

When the Ravens visit the Cowboys on Sunday, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson will try to extend his record against NFC teams to 21-1.

Jackson is currently 20-1.

His lone loss came at the Giants, 24-20, on October 16, 2022.

This is Jackson’s second game against Dallas. In December 2020, Jackson and the Ravens beat the Cowboys in Baltimore.

Far more important to today’s game is the fact that the Ravens are 0-2 — and they desperate need to avoid falling to 0-3.