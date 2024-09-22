Lamar Jackson tries to extend 20-1 record against NFC at Dallas today

One of the most impressive, and specific, marks in the NFL will be put on the line later today.

When the Ravens visit the Cowboys on Sunday, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson will try to extend his record against NFC teams to 21-1.

Jackson is currently 20-1.

His lone loss came at the Giants, 24-20, on October 16, 2022.

This is Jackson’s second game against Dallas. In December 2020, Jackson and the Ravens beat the Cowboys in Baltimore.

Far more important to today’s game is the fact that the Ravens are 0-2 — and they desperate need to avoid falling to 0-3.