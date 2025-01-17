Lamar Jackson will play the coldest game of his career Sunday

Lamar Jackson doesn’t like the cold, but he doesn’t fear the cold.

The Ravens quarterback, who grew up in South Florida, said he will not wear gloves Sunday despite playing the coldest game of his career.

“No. I tried that in practice, [and] I was horrible,” Jackson said, via Ryan Mink of the team website. “I’ll leave that up to ‘Teddy two gloves,’ Teddy Bridgewater. Shoutout to Teddy.

“Hopefully, we’ll have some heaters on the sideline. [I’ll have] a bigger jacket probably. I have to talk to [head equipment manager] Kenico [Hines] to see what he has going on. The equipment guys – they pretty much do a great job, so we should be good.”

The temperature at kickoff in Buffalo is forecast to be 12 degrees with a wind chill of negative 3.

Jackson has played only four games at 32 degrees or below in his career, and he is 3-1 in those games. His previous coldest games were 27 degrees at kickoff — in Kansas City in 2018 and last year at home against the Texans.

It was 32 at kickoff last week against the Steelers in the wild card round.