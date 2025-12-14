Lamar Jackson’s second TD pass puts Ravens up 14-0 at halftime

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson came into Sunday’s game against the Bengals on a five-game streak without having multiple touchdown passes in the same game, but he brought that to an end late in the first half.

Jackson hit wide receiver Zay Flowers streaking up the sideline for a 28-yard touchdown that put the Ravens up 14-0 in the final minute of the second quarter. Jackson connected with running back Rasheen Ali for another score and he’s also made some plays with his feet by picking up 26 yards on a pair of runs.

The Bengals got the ball to midfield with seven seconds to play in the half, but Joe Burrow threw an incompletion and was sacked before he could deliver a Hail Mary on the final snap of the half.

Jackson threw an interception before his two touchdown passes and Burrow also got picked off when a high pass to Ja’Marr Chase went off the receiver’s hands. Burrow also lost 15 yards on a third down sack to knock the team out of field goal range on the first Bengals possession, so it’s probably fair to say he hasn’t found the fun that’s eluded him throughout this season.

The Ravens ruled linebacker Teddye Buchanan out with a knee injury while Bengals tight end Noah Fant and wide receiver Charlie Jones are both questionable with ankle injuries.