Landon Dickerson is questionable to return after aggravating his back

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson did not practice Monday with a back injury. He returned to full participation the final two practice days this week and started Thursday night.

Dickerson, though, has left the game in the fourth quarter.

He appeared to re-injure his back when Saquon Barkley ran into the back of him.

Dickerson headed into the X-ray room, and Brett Toth replaced him.

Dickerson underwent knee surgery on his meniscus Aug. 13 and fought to get back in time for the season opener. Now, he’s questionable to return with his back injury.