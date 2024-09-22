 Skip navigation
Lane Johnson done for day with a head injury

  
Published September 22, 2024 02:49 PM

The rest of the Eagles’ bid for a win in New Orleans will take place without right tackle Lane Johnson.

Johnson was seen vomiting on the sideline during the first half of the game and then went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. The Eagles ruled him out after halftime and Fred Johnson has taken over at right tackle.

Right guard Mekhi Becton is also out of the game for the Eagles. Becton suffered a finger injury and Tyler Steen has replaced him.

The Saints continue to lead 3-0. The Eagles’ first drive of the second half advanced to the Saints’ 35-yard-line, but Jalen Hurts was sacked by Bryan Bresee on fourth down to end the drive.