Lane Johnson feels he’s “getting close” to his peak as a player

The offensive line has been a big part of the Eagles’ success in recent years and they have four starters back from last season as they try to defend their Super Bowl title.

Right tackle Lane Johnson is the most experienced member of that group and he’s set to be one of the oldest starting tackles in the league at 35. Some players are slowing down at that age, but Johnson feels like he’s moving in the other direction.

Johnson dealt with ankle injuries for several years and said last week that he feels better now than he did when he was 29 or 30. That’s left him feeling like he still has new heights to reach as a player.

“I feel like I’m getting close to maybe my peak,” Johnson said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “As weird as it is to say, but that’s truly how I feel. Maybe they need to do a Combine for guys 10 years [in the league], see how we do compared to 10 years ago.”

The Eagles would gladly sign up for more of the same from Johnson in 2025. If they get an even better player, the offense is going to be a difficult one to stop come the start of the regular season.