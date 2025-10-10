Lane Johnson: Offense seems harder than it needs to be

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said that football is a “simpler” game than most people make it out to be when discussing the team’s offensive shortcomings in the wake of Thursday night’s 34-17 loss to the Giants and right tackle Lane Johnson seems to have a similar view of where things stand.

The Eagles used the running game to power their offense on the way to a Super Bowl last season, but have not gotten it going through six weeks of this season. After Thursday’s loss, Johnson was asked what’s gone wrong in that facet of the game this year.

“A lot. I don’t know. I don’t know if we’re predictable, but it seems a lot harder than what it needs to be,” Johnson said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Maybe moving forward have a little bit more variety, hitting the perimeter some.”

Both Barkley and Johnson said they weren’t pointing fingers at offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo while stressing the need for a higher level of execution from the players on the offense. It’s all part of the mix, though, and the Eagles have reached a point where answers are needed sooner rather than later.