Lane Johnson: Physically I can play to 40, realistically I’ll retire in 2-3 years

At age 34, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson doesn’t think he’s close to past his prime. But he does see the end of his career coming.

Johnson said today that he’ll probably retire in two or three years, not because he won’t be able to play longer but because he’ll choose to prioritize his family.

“I think physically . . . I could play to 40,” Johnson said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “With my movement, I think physically I can do it. What weighs on my mind is just, my kids are getting older, my dad’s getting older and has had some health issues.”

Johnson said the hardest thing about retiring would be leaving his teammates behind.

“We’ll see,” he said. “It’s hard to step away from something you love and something that you’ve done for so long. I grew up as an only child, so this is really the only brothers that I’ve had, being a part of a team.”

The Eagles lost one longtime offensive lineman this offseason when center Jason Kelce retired at the age of 36. Johnson, who is heading into his 12th season with the Eagles, may walk away at the same age.