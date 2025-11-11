Lane Johnson questionable to return with ankle injury

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson appeared in a lot of pain as he left the field in the second quarter on Monday night.

Packers safety Evan Williams accidentally landed on Johnson’s left ankle as he pursued running back Saquon Barkley, who ran for 7 yards. Williams’ helmet also slammed into Johnson’s knee.

Johnson limped off the field with 5:39 left in the half. He required assistance as he hobbled to the tunnel entrance, where he rode a cart to the X-ray room.

The Eagles list Johnson as questionable to return with an ankle injury, but he has returned to the field wearing his helmet for the second half.

Fred Johnson has replaced him.

Since 2016, the Eagles are 91-39-1 with Johnson and 12-23 without him.