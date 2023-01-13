 Skip navigation
Top News

Lane Johnson working, Jalen Hurts throwing at Friday's practice

  
Published January 13, 2023 06:58 AM
Quarterback Jalen Hurts’ shoulder has been the most-discussed injury around the Eagles in recent weeks, but he’s not the only player who has missed time.

Right tackle Lane Johnson missed the final two games of the regular season with an abdominal injury. He is expected to need surgery to repair the injury, but is putting it off in hopes of returning to action in the postseason.

Johnson’s chances of doing that are looking better on Friday. Reporters at the open session of Eagles practice report that Johnson is participating in drills as the Eagles get some work in before taking the weekend off.

Hurts is also on the field and, unlike Thursday, he is throwing while taking reps with the team’s other quarterbacks.

With a bye this weekend, the Eagles won’t need to submit an injury report so any official word on participation levels will have to wait for next week.