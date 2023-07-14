 Skip navigation
Larry Ogunjobi sees “true growth” in Kenny Pickett’s confidence and demeanor

  
Published July 14, 2023 01:29 PM

Quarterback Kenny Pickett had a promising rookie season for the Steelers and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi believes his teammate will be even better the second time around.

During an appearance on The Sick Podcast, Ogunjobi said that he’s always thought that players make their biggest improvement between their first and second seasons in the NFL. Ogunjobi said the lack of pre-draft workouts, extra meetings with your team, and other things that are specific to a rookie year allows players more time to focus on growing their own games.

In Pickett’s case, Ogunjobi said that he’s seen a change in the way Pickett is “delivering the ball” this year but that the biggest difference is in how the quarterback is carrying himself.

“You see that demeanor and confidence and that’s where you can really see the true growth,” Ogunjobi said. “I’m excited for him. Like I said before, the sky is the limit for him. I know he’s gonna do his thing, so no worries about that.”

Ogunjobi isn’t the first Steelers player to share his thoughts about Pickett being set for success this year and hitting the ground running will be essential for a team that ran out of time to make the playoffs after a 2-6 start to the season in 2022.